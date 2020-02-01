Kappa Sigma frat camping out to raise money for Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU-Texas fraternity Kappa Sigma has been camping out on the streets at the corners of Hampstead and Taft all weekend, collecting money to donate to Faith Mission Church.
The guys are all taking turns swapping out shifts and are even sleeping outside in boxes.
We spoke with the president about how the weekend is going for them.
“Since there is a larger population of homeless people in Wichita Falls it’s kind of noticeable when you go around downtown and stuff,” said President Alan Campbell.
They have been camping and raising money since Friday and will stay out there until Monday.
