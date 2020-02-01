MSU Texas recognized for business degree program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University has been recognized for having one of the best business degree programs around.
MSU Texas has announced the renewal of their certification with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
Professors from MSU Texas said the certification is the gold standard for business colleges.
The university was first accredited back in 2010 and they have kept it every year since then.
