Primitive Cuts donates to cancer patient

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Primitive Cuts donated 50% of their sales today to help a friend of the owners who is in need.
Ann Marie Whitmire has been battling cancer for a few years now.
We spoke with co-owner of Primitive Cuts Alex Torres and he said they're donating simply to help her and her family out during this tough time.
“I feel like it’s important because I think as a community, we need to come together to try to help people out,” said Torres.
Whitmire is a registered nurse in the NICU at the United Regional Hospital and has worked there for 11 years.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.