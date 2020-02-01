Primitive Cuts donates to cancer patient

By Alyssa Osterdock | February 1, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 5:18 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Primitive Cuts donated 50% of their sales today to help a friend of the owners who is in need.

Ann Marie Whitmire has been battling cancer for a few years now.

We spoke with co-owner of Primitive Cuts Alex Torres and he said they're donating simply to help her and her family out during this tough time.

“I feel like it’s important because I think as a community, we need to come together to try to help people out,” said Torres.

Whitmire is a registered nurse in the NICU at the United Regional Hospital and has worked there for 11 years.

