Scotland Park students enjoy new “Buddy Bench”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Scotland Park Elementary School now has what's called a "Buddy Bench” on their playground.
The concept behind the nationwide project is for new students or any student who may feel like they don’t fit in to any groups to be able to sit down and have a comforting talk with another student or teacher.
“We’ve instructed them on how the bench is used and basically a new student or a student looking to join a particular game, all the kids will come up to talk to them and just kind of visit with them.” said Scotland Park At-Risk Coordinator Joe Clement.
The bench can also be used for students who are seeking emotional help.
“It’s a great way to break the ice, a great way to make new friends also a great way to talk to a kid who needs a pick me up,” said Clement.
Clement says the students are already putting the bench to good use.
The bench was donated by the Wichita Falls Rotary Club North and was welded by the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center welding students.
“We thought it was a good way to do basically two projects not only did Scotland Park benefit but the bench was made by the welding class at the Career Education Center,” said Rotary Club Community Service Chair Mike Crocker.
Crocker says anytime the kids need anything, they love to jump on the opportunity.
