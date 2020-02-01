WCSO Chili Fest raises money for new law enforcement center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The smell of steamin’ hot chili filled the air as the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association held their annual Chili Fest on Saturday.
The cook-off took place at Elk’s Lodge and featured 26 different chili entries.
“All of the proceeds we make today will go to our fallen deputies and volunteer firemen memorial that we’re building in at the new complex, the new law enforcement center out on Central Freeway,” Melvin Joyner, WCSO deputy, said.
Other than the chili cook-off, participants could visit a country store and bakery, enjoy live music or participate in a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
“This is just one of many fundraisers that our alumni association does and this one has continued to grow each and every year to produce those funds needed to build that memorial,” Joyner said.
The chili cook-off was sanctioned by CASI Chili Appreciation Society International.
“The chili cooks are here. In addition to donating, they are also here to earn points to get an invitation to our chili championship in November," Cindy Noe, Chili Appreciation Society International vice president, said.
