WF cracking down on illegally placed campaign signs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Election season is here and with the many campaigns comes lots of signs, but where some of them are placed has the City of Wichita Falls cracking down.
A lot of the signs you see are placed illegally. Per city ordinances, political signs can only be placed on private property and not on the city’s.
To help the campaigns out, this weekend the city is giving them a chance to remove all the signs currently placed in incorrect spots.
“People know about the ordnance but they get busy, they forget about it and this was just a gentile way for us to remind everybody that placing these signs in the public right of way is against our city ordinances,“ John Burrus, Director of Aviation, Traffic, and Transportation said.
The city sees wrongfully placed signs every election year and hopes this grace period will keep the City from needing to issue as many fines. In most cases they would cost more than the sign itself.
“The fine is per sign so $50 per sign, so it’s in their best interest to be a little bit more proactive in this case, get out there and get those signs moved,” Burrus said.
Burrus adds it’s up to those placing the signs to know where they can and cannot be placed.
Come Monday morning, the city will be sending out crews to remove all signs still on city land.
