WFPD announces two arrests in relation to first homicide of 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police chief Manuel Borrego announced the arrest of two people in relation to the murder case of Carolyn High at a press conference on Saturday.
Zaeveion Denson and Shaundre Ransom have both been taken into custody following a WFPD investigation.
WFPD detective John Laughlin said citizens came forward with information that helped point investigators in the right direction.
Laughlin said High had been out that evening and was confronted by the suspects in her driveway when she returned home. The pair reportedly demanded property and later shot her before fleeing the scene.
Denson and Ransom are being charged with capital murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.
The Wichita County Jail roster lists both supspects’ recommended bond at $1.5 million but it still needs to be set by a judge.
The investigation is still ongoing and Borrego said the WFPD always open to any information the public can provide.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.