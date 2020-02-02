Al-Qaida in Yemen claims deadly Florida naval base shooting

In a Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, an Air Force carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Navy Ensign Joshua Watson, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Al-Qaida's branch in Yemen claimed responsibility Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 for last year's deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola by an aviation student from Saudi Arabia. The shooter, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was a member of the Saudi Air Force in training at the base. (Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen)