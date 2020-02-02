Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Baylor has set a school record with its 18th win in a row. MaCio Teague scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, and Baylor extended its winning streak with a 68-52 victory over TCU. Teague made consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span to cap a 14-0 run in the first half that put the Bears ahead to stay. TCU guard Desmond Bane, who entered as the Big 12's second-leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, scored all 14 of his points after halftime.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-100 in a game between teams with depleted rosters. Jalen Brunson led Dallas with 27 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith added 22. The Mavericks were missing top scorers Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis because of injuries. The Hawks were led by John Collins' 26 points and Kevin Huerter's 20. Trae Young of the Hawks left the game late in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain after scoring 12 points.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-90 in their final home game before a nearly month-long road trip. San Antonio outscored Charlotte 50-15 during a stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters to win their second straight after losing three in a row. San Antonio plays its next eight games on the road as the AT&T Center hosts the city’s annual Stock Show & Rodeo. Miles Bridges had 25 points for the Hornets, who have lost 10 of 11.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 21 points, Marcus Garrett added 15 points and No. 3 Kansas topped Texas Tech 78-75 on Saturday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Keith Williams scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Cincinnati rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half and beat No. 21 Houston 64-62. Jarron Cumberland finished with 17 points and Trevon Scott matched his season high with 16 points as the Bearcats won their fourth straight. Marcus Sasser scored 17 points to lead the Cougars (17-5, 7-2), who slipped into second place in the AAC. Nate Hinton added 16 for the Cougars, who had a five-game winning streak snapped.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Courtney Ramey's 3-pointer with 1:06 to play gave Texas the lead and Matt Coleman III's two late free throws closed out a 72-68 win over Iowa State. Texas fought back from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Ramey led the charge, scoring eight of Texas' 10 points in the run to take the lead. A 3-pointer by Ramey and a dunk by Jericho Sims got Texas within 65-63 before Ramey made his 3-pointer from the left win for the lead. Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton each scored 14 points for Iowa State.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored 1:39 into overtime to lift the Dallas Stars over the New Jersey Devils 3-2. Mattias Janmark broke into the Devils zone and took the initial shot, and Pavelski knocked the rebound past goalie Louis Domingue. Jason Dickinson and Joel Kiviranta also scored for Dallas and Ben Bishop made 29 saves as the Stars improved to 3-4-0 in their last seven games as they battle to hold a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Kevin Rooney and Nico Hischier scored for New Jersey while Domingue stopped 28 shots.
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 35, Russell Westbrook added 32 and the Houston Rockets built a big lead and held on for a 128-121 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets led by 16 points entering the fourth quarter on a night when Mavericks star Luka Doncic sat out with a sprained right ankle that is expected to keep him out at least six games. But the Mavericks started out the fourth quarter strong and got within four with about 5 minutes left. Kristaps Porzingis had 35 points and 12 rebounds as the Mavericks lost their second game in a row.