One taken to hospital after shooting on 10th street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on 10th street, the Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
WFPD reports officers arrived and found the victim, but the suspect had already fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The police department is still investigating.
If you have any information, Crime Stoppers can be found on their website and you can give them a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or (800) 322-9888. As a reminder, you can always remain anonymous when making a call.
