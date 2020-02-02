One taken to hospital after shooting on 10th street

February 2, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 4:54 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on 10th street, the Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

WFPD reports officers arrived and found the victim, but the suspect had already fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department is still investigating.

If you have any information, Crime Stoppers can be found on their website and you can give them a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or (800) 322-9888. As a reminder, you can always remain anonymous when making a call.

