Rider student competes for scholarship

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Rider High School student competed in the Division Championship Oratorical Competition this morning at MSU-Texas.
Rider sophomore Tina Majdinasab previously won the District Competition on January 11th and spoke today for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship.
When we spoke with Majdinasab, she spoke about incredible the experience was.
“I’ve never had to experience that ever except for like in class for presentations maybe 20 or 30 students,” said Majdinasab.
Majdinasab says she has learned so much from the experience and has a deep respect for the Constitution and for the Government.
