Scotland German Sausage Meal celebrates 40 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Over 1,000 people celebrated the 40th annual Scotland Knights of Columbus German Sausage Meal today.
Over 3,600 pounds of German sausage was cooked for the meal today, which brought in over 1,500 hungry travelers for a meal that volunteer Jerry Smith says is a year round process.
“Preparation for the meal starts tomorrow, they will get together look at what went right what went wrong what needs to be changed, so it’s a yearlong process,” said volunteer Jerry Smith.
The number of people that come to the sausage meal triples the size of the town’s population.
Smith says the event helps the community by raising money to give back.
Terry Berend has been cooking sausage for over 30 years, and he says the process is worth it since the meal is their main fundraiser for the year.
Nobody left the Knights of Columbus Hall on an empty stomach.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.