WF museum searching for information on Black Spudders team

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The search for information on the Black Spudders continued on Saturday at the All Hands Community Center.
Museum of North Texas History and Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture officials were there hoping for the community’s support as they look for more information about the Black Spudders team that used to play in Wichita Falls.
“It’s a really unique piece of Wichita Falls history that sadly we just don’t know a whole lot about,” Madeleine Calcote, Museum of North Texas History executive director, said. “It’s really important to make sure that we tell all of the stories at the Museum of North Texas History and this is just one way we’re working to tell this story of Wichita Falls."
The few photos they have came from the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University, but many of the players in the photos are unidentified.
Any information collected will be used at the Museum of North Texas History Negro Leagues exhibit.
“A lot of people have heard of the Spudders," Calcote said. "They played at Spudders Park, but there was also the Black Spudders and they played at Spudders Park. We don’t have a lot of information about them and this is just a small part of the work that we’re doing to try to research a little more, collect those stories and hopefully be able to share them with our visitors at the museum.”
Museum officials have been going through newspaper articles to collect names, but they’ve run into some problems.
“We do have a list of about 28 or so last names, but for some of them we don’t have first names," Calcote said. “Some of them are kind of generic last names so it’s hard to place them. Anybody who wants to come and look at the list and look at the research we’ve done so far and help us throughout that process, we’d really appreciate it.”
If you have a story about the Black Spudders that you would like to share, contact either the Museum of North Texas History or Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.
