BBB Briefs: the importance of travel insurance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton from the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas stopped in to talk with Jake about how the Coronavirus is is affecting travel and why travel insurance can be important.
With the recent news about the Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, many potential travelers are nervous about making plans to leave the country.
Travel insurance can give travelers some peace of mind by protecting their purchase against potential cancelled flights or changed itineraries.
Make sure to do your research first; not all policies will cover cancellations for a health scare or unexpected bad weather.
According to the Insurance Information Institute, you can expect to pay anywhere from 5 to 7 percent of the cost of your trip for the peace of mind.
Travel insurance may cover:
- Trip cancellation or delay
- Lost or stolen luggage
- Emergency medical assistance
- Coverage for rental cars
Travel insurance may not cover:
- Health scare
- Terrorist attacks
- Bad weather
Be sure you understand every detail of the agreement including the reasons they accept for trip cancellation or delay.
Before doing business or making a purchase, check the company you’re purchasing from, here.
