FIRST ALERT: After highs in the 70s Monday, snow will impact travel Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday is a First Alert weather day, when will see snow in the morning which will accumulate, and impact travel across most of the NewsChannel 6 viewing area. Sunday was our warmest day in over 3 months with high temperatures in the low 80s in Wichita Falls. today will be a warm day as well with strong South Winds in high temperatures in the 70s.
A potent storm system is now sliding across Nevada and Utah, and will move toward Texas over the next 36 hours. A powerful cold front will blast into the region Tuesday morning and temperatures will fall quickly into the 40s. Then, Tuesday night snow will become widespread across West Texas moving into Texoma after midnight. Snow will fall as temperatures are below freezing and therefore snow will accumulate on area roadways, making travel difficult across the region Wednesday morning.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
