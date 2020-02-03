Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for possession of child pornography

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to catch this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect.
Joshua Lyford, 37, has been accused of possession of child pornography.
Lyford stands 5-foot-9-inches and weights about 160 pounds.
Lyford should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed. Do not attempt to confront Lyford.
If you have any information on the location of Lyford, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers 24-Hours a day at 940-322-9888.
If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area you can call 1-800-322-9888.
You will never have to give your name and if your tip leads to the arrest of Lyford, you can earn a reward up to $500, with board approval.
