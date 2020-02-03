Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for possession of marijuana

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers needs your help finding this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect.
Dylan Tyler Brown is wanted for his parole bond being canceled on a charge of possession of marijuana over 5 pounds and under 50 pounds.
Brown is 6-foot-1-inch and weighs about 190 pounds.
Brown should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed.
If you have any information on the location of Brown, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers 24-hours a day at 940-322-9888.
If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area you are asked to call 1-800-322-9888.
You will never have to give your name and if your tip leads to the arrest of Brown, you can earn a reward up to $500, with board approval.
