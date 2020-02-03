RBNC’s Nature Tots and Science Saturday this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Erika Mitchell from River Bend Nature Center joined Jake in studio to chat about some of the events happening this weekend.
The two prominent events happening at the Nature Center this weekend will be Nature Tots and Science Saturday.
This weekend is all about the heart, in both events.
Nature Tots will allow your little ones to come and read stories about the heart, play a game about circulation, create their own heart model, and take part in heart-healthy exercise. Nature Tots is for kids ages 2 to 6. This event will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Science Saturday is also taking place on Feb. 8., promoting a better understanding of the science of the heart. Science Saturday is for those in Kindergarten and up to 8-years-old. This event will pick up at 1 p.m. and run through 2:30 p.m.
To get into either event you just have to pay the general admission price, which is $6.
For more information you can visit the River Bend Nature Center website.
