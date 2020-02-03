Trial for suspected murderer of Yajaira Garcia moved to August

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The trial for a Wichita Falls man suspected of murdering Yajaira Garcia has been moved to the summer.
The new date for Joshua Christopher Ray Cook’s trial is set for August 3, 2020.
Cook bonded out of the Wichita County Jail on Nov. 14, 2019 on $310,000 in bonds.
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Yajaira Garcia, 17, was shot and killed the morning of Nov. 3, 2018 in the 2600 block of Hammon Ranch Road, the same day friends said she planned to take her SAT.
Cook has not pleaded guilty as of this time. If Cook is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
The District Attorney office said the trial date reschedule is due to waiting on the forensic evidence to be properly tested and reported back.
