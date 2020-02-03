UIL Realignment: Couple changes for Texoma football teams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
The 2020 UIL Realignment brought some changes for Texoma high school football teams, most notably in 2A division two where Windthorst and Archer City are split into different districts.
For the rest of the area, districts stayed similar to years past with some changes to the regional landscape.
Rider
WFHS
Lubbock Cooper
Canyon Randall
Plainview
Abilene Wylie
NOTE: Same district as last two years, Aledo stays in region II
Hirschi
Burkburnett
Decatur
Gainesville
Springtown
Lake Worth
NOTE: Added Lake Worth, dropped Mineral Wells
Iowa Park
Graham
Vernon
Bridgeport
Mineral Wells
NOTE: Lost Krum and Aubrey, added Mineral Wells. New bi-district, lose Glen Rose from the region
Bowie
Pilot Point
Brock
Boyd
Paradise
Ponder
Whitesboro
NOTE: Same district as last realignment
Holliday
Henrietta
Nocona
City View
Valley View
Callisburg
NOTE: Added Valley View (2A DI 2019 state semifinalist), lost Gunter (2019 state champ), didn’t add Jacksboro
Archer City
Olney
Quanah
Seymour
Electra
Munday
NOTE: Brand new district, Seymour and Olney dropped from 2A DII
Windthorst
Petrolia
Muenster
Chico
Era
NOTE: Windthorst and Petrolia move away from Texoma teams, head east
Windthorst and Archer City will play Week 3
Crowell
Knox City
Northside
Paducah
Spur
Saint Jo
Newcastle
Bryson
Perrin-Whitt
TLC-Arlington
Benjamin
Chillicothe
Harrold (Hasn’t played football since 2016)
Rule
Throckmorton
Woodson
Paint Creek
Lueders-Avoca
Moran
Gold-Burg
Forestburg
Fannindel
Trinidad
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.