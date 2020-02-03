UIL Realignment: Couple changes for Texoma football teams

UIL Realignment: Couple changes for Texoma football teams
Here on the South Plains, we have 42 teams that will compete in the postseason. (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
By Brian Shrull | February 3, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 10:39 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -

The 2020 UIL Realignment brought some changes for Texoma high school football teams, most notably in 2A division two where Windthorst and Archer City are split into different districts.

For the rest of the area, districts stayed similar to years past with some changes to the regional landscape.

DISTRICT 3-5A DII

Rider

WFHS

Lubbock Cooper

Canyon Randall

Plainview

Abilene Wylie

NOTE: Same district as last two years, Aledo stays in region II

DISTRICT 4-4A DI

Hirschi

Burkburnett

Decatur

Gainesville

Springtown

Lake Worth

NOTE: Added Lake Worth, dropped Mineral Wells

DISTRICT 3-4A DII

Iowa Park

Graham

Vernon

Bridgeport

Mineral Wells

NOTE: Lost Krum and Aubrey, added Mineral Wells. New bi-district, lose Glen Rose from the region

DISTRICT 4-3A DI

Bowie

Pilot Point

Brock

Boyd

Paradise

Ponder

Whitesboro

NOTE: Same district as last realignment

DISTRICT 6-3A DII

Holliday

Henrietta

Nocona

City View

Valley View

Callisburg

NOTE: Added Valley View (2A DI 2019 state semifinalist), lost Gunter (2019 state champ), didn’t add Jacksboro

DISTRICT 6-2A DII

Archer City

Olney

Quanah

Seymour

Electra

Munday

NOTE: Brand new district, Seymour and Olney dropped from 2A DII

DISTRICT 7-2A DII

Windthorst

Petrolia

Muenster

Chico

Era

NOTE: Windthorst and Petrolia move away from Texoma teams, head east

Windthorst and Archer City will play Week 3

DISTRICT 3-1A DI

Crowell

Knox City

Northside

Paducah

Spur

DISTRICT 9-1A DI

Saint Jo

Newcastle

Bryson

Perrin-Whitt

TLC-Arlington

DISTRICT 8-1A DII

Benjamin

Chillicothe

Harrold (Hasn’t played football since 2016)

Rule

DISTRICT 9-1A DII

Throckmorton

Woodson

Paint Creek

Lueders-Avoca

Moran

DISTRICT 10-1A DII

Gold-Burg

Forestburg

Fannindel

Trinidad

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.