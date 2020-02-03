Vernon Campus of N. Texas State Hospital hosting hiring event

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Calling all nurses and Psychiatric Nursing Assistants!
The North Texas State Hospital is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Vernon College.
This job fair will be happening from 2 to 4 p.m. at 4400 College Dr. in Vernon, Texas.
They are looking for Registered Nurses, Licensed Vocational Nurses and Psychiatric Nursing Assistants.
They need nursing staff to completely oversee adult and adolescent programs at the Vernon campus.
