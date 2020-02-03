WF man out on bond after evading arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man attempted to evade arrest after police arrived to a call about a car accident near Forest Glen apartments.
Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a car accident call on Professional Drive just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Dispatch informed officers on the way that the car hit a curb and had a blowout.
Officers arrived and were able to find the car near Forest Glen apartments and made contact with the suspect. After being asked by officers if he had anything illegal on him or in the car Antwan Campbell, 21, ran from the scene.
Police used a taser unsuccessfully, but after Campbell fell to the ground, officers were able to take him into custody.
Officers found an open alcohol container in the car, near the suspects feet, as well as a BB gun on the floorboard.
Campbell told officer he ran because he knew that the BB gun was in the car, as well as the alcohol.
Campbell was released from the Wichita County Jail later the same day on $1,000 in bonds for the charge of evading arrest detention.
