Amnesty period for warrants in WF begins today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls is giving people one last chance to get their warrants taken care of with their warrant amnesty period. It beings February 3rd and goes till the 23rd, which is the beginning of the Great Texas Warrant Roundup.
Stan Horton, the City Marshal and Court Administrator explained it’s something they have talked about doing over the last year and hopes it will mean as many people as possible get their fines taken care of, without arrests needing to be made.
“It gives people the freedom to walk in my office , come on in, let us help you, let us see you on and work with you if you need a payment plan, community service,” Horton said.
Getting your fines taken care of means you’ll either need to stop by at the municipal court or on the city’s website by just entering some of the information on your ticket.
“We don’t charge a fee so if your fine’s $200 that’s all it will cost you and you get a receipt, you know so there is a lot of ways you can take care of it,” Horton said.
This amnesty period gives everyone the chance to ask any of their questions at the courthouse without the fear of ending up behind bars. Stan Horton says he’s got an open door policy and is there if you need anything, just come ask.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.