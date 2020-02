Beginning tonight, street crews will run 24 hour operations potentially through Friday, depending on road conditions. Five snow plows, two graders, six trucks with spreader boxes, a front end loader and two backhoes are staged and ready to be deployed. Fleet maintenance will also have personnel working overnight to assist the Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita Falls Fire Department with any issues that occur. AMR is staging ambulances at various fire stations around the city to reduce response times. The Emergency Management Coordinator is in close contact with local and state agencies monitoring the situation. A Red Cross temporary shelter team is in place and ready to be utilized if needed.

City Of Wichita Falls