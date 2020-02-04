CLOSURES: getting ahead of the winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here is a list of all the known closures scheduled for Texoma:
WFISD has cancelled classes at all campuses for Wednesday, Feb. 5 to due expected inclement weather.
City View ISD has cancelled classes at all campuses for Wednesday, Feb. 5 due expected inclement weather.
Northside ISD has delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather.
Wichita Christian has cancelled classes at all campuses for Wednesday, Feb. 5 due expected inclement weather.
Archer City ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; buses will run two hours late. Conditions will be reassessed in the morning.
Petrolia CISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; they will notify parents in the morning if they decide to cancel.
Henrietta ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; buses will also run two hours late.
Seymour ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; No buses will run in the morning.
Chillicothe ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather; buses will also run two hours late. They will evaluate early in the morning for further cancellations based on weather development.
Munday CISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather.
Throckmorton Collegiate ISD delayed classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due to expected inclement weather.
Christ Academy has cancelled classes for Wednesday, Feb. 5 due expected inclement weather.
Notre Dame Catholic School has cancelled classes for Wednesday, Feb. 5 due expected inclement weather. Extended day will be closed as well. All extracurricular activities and events will be canceled.
A judge from Young County said that the Young County court for Wednesday Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. has been canceled due to weather uncertainty.
Clay Co. Senior Citzens Center - Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due expected inclement weather.
United Regional Cardio and Pulmonary Rehab - Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due expected inclement weather.
WF Endoscopy Center and GI Associates - Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due expected inclement weather.
The Kitchen by Meals on Wheels - Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 5 due expected inclement weather.
