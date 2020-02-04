FIRST ALERT: Snow & sleet will cause serious travel problems for Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday is a First Alert weather day and for good reason. The forecast calls for our most significant snowfall in the past 10 years. The latest forecast calls for 5 to 9 inches of snow falling Wednesday morning. Obviously that’s enough snow to mess up the roads. We don’t think this winter event is going to be as bad as the Christmas Eve ’09 storm, but we should at least prepare for that possibility. Snow is expected to fall into the afternoon hours while temperatures are slightly below freezing. It’s possible that significant travel problems won’t end until the snow has stopped falling Wednesday evening.