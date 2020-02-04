2020 UIL Realignment: Texoma basketball, volleyball district get shaken up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Yesterday was a big day in texas high school football as teams entered new districts for the next two seasons.
But football wasn’t alone as UIL Realignment also affected basketball and volleyball teams and we had a lot of movement for our Texoma teams.
Rider
WFHS
Aledo
Azle
Granbury
White Settlement Brewer
NOTE: Rider and Old High move from district 4 to 5 and bring Aledo with them
Hirschi
Burkburnett
Iowa Park
Graham
Vernon
Mineral Wells
NOTE: Same district, but adds Mineral Wells. Dropped from district 6 to 5
Bowie
Holliday
Henrietta
Nocona
City View
Jacksboro
Breckenridge
NOTE: Flipped from district 8 to 7, but Jacksboro and Breckenridge stayed
Archer City
Olney
Quanah
Seymour
Windthorst
Petrolia
NOTE: No change, except losing Electra (dropped to 1A)
Quanah
Benjamin
Chillicothe
Crowell
Knox City
Munday
Northside
Paducah
NOTE: No change
Archer City
Petrolia
Windthorst
Gold-Burg
Bryson
Electra
Harrold
Prairie Valley
NOTE: No change
Knox City
Aspermont
Paint Creek
Lueders-Avoca
Roby
Rotan
Rule
Benjamin
Chillicothe
Crowell
Electra
Harrold
Munday
Northside
Newcastle
Throckmorton
Woodson
Bryson
Graford
Perrin-Whitt
Bellevue
Gold-Burg
Forestburg
Midway
Prairie Valley
Saint Jo
Slidell
