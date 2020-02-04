2020 UIL Realignment: Texoma basketball, volleyball district get shaken up

By Brian Shrull | February 4, 2020 at 3:58 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 3:58 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Yesterday was a big day in texas high school football as teams entered new districts for the next two seasons.

But football wasn’t alone as UIL Realignment also affected basketball and volleyball teams and we had a lot of movement for our Texoma teams.

DISTRICT 5-5A (Basketball/Volleyball)

Rider

WFHS

Aledo

Azle

Granbury

White Settlement Brewer

NOTE: Rider and Old High move from district 4 to 5 and bring Aledo with them

DISTRICT 5-4A (Basketball/Volleyball)

Hirschi

Burkburnett

Iowa Park

Graham

Vernon

Mineral Wells

NOTE: Same district, but adds Mineral Wells. Dropped from district 6 to 5

DISTRICT 7-3A (Basketball/Volleyball)

Bowie

Holliday

Henrietta

Nocona

City View

Jacksboro

Breckenridge

NOTE: Flipped from district 8 to 7, but Jacksboro and Breckenridge stayed

DISTRICT 9-2A (Basketball)

Archer City

Olney

Quanah

Seymour

Windthorst

Petrolia

NOTE: No change, except losing Electra (dropped to 1A)

DISTRICT 5-2A (Volleyball)

Quanah

Benjamin

Chillicothe

Crowell

Knox City

Munday

Northside

Paducah

NOTE: No change

DISTRICT 9-2A (Volleyball)

Archer City

Petrolia

Windthorst

Gold-Burg

Bryson

Electra

Harrold

Prairie Valley

NOTE: No change

DISTRICT 15-1A (Basketball)

Knox City

Aspermont

Paint Creek

Lueders-Avoca

Roby

Rotan

Rule

DISTRICT 16-1A (Basketball)

Benjamin

Chillicothe

Crowell

Electra

Harrold

Munday

Northside

DISTRICT 21-1A (Basketball)

Newcastle

Throckmorton

Woodson

Bryson

Graford

Perrin-Whitt

DISTRICT 22-1A (Basketball)

Bellevue

Gold-Burg

Forestburg

Midway

Prairie Valley

Saint Jo

Slidell

