Valentine’s Gala to benefit WF Youth Symphony Orchestra on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - What’s more entertaining than a musical night of raising money to benefit the creativity and musical passion of the area youth that form the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra?
The Valentine’s Gala, hosted by WF Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Kemp Center for the Arts, will be held on Feb. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts, located at 1300 Lamar St.
Attendees will experience an evening of dinner, wine and live music performed by top students in the orchestra.
They will also hold a silent auction during the early hours of the evening before a lovely dinner, followed by a live auction. All proceeds from the auctions will directly benefit local youth music programs.
Tickets are available through the WFYSO office or any board member for $50 each. You can also reserve a table of 8 for $350.
You can email jhall@wfyouthsymphony.org to reserve yours now or to ask for more information.
Business sponsorships for this event are still available.
