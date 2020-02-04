Victim identified in tree-related accident that left one dead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to a rescue on Monday morning just before 11 a.m. regarding a person hanging by their waist from a tree on Austin Street.
The victim has been identified as Michael Bragg, 51.
Bragg was about 30 to 50 feet up in a tree working when the unknown accident occurred causing a major head injury and rendering him unconscious.
Bragg’s body will be sent to SWIFS in Dallas for an autopsy.
Officers were able to confirm that he had passed away from his injuries.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more about this tragic accident.
