WFPD announces two more arrests in relation to Carolyn High’s murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police chief Manuel Borrego announced the arrest of two people in relation to the murder case of Carolyn High at a press conference on Saturday.
On Tuesday a WFPDNOW post claimed that all four of the suspects had been arrested.
17-year-old, Shane Diaz and 18-year-old, Jiovani Morales were taken into custody on Feb. 4, 2020. Zaeveion Denson and Shaundre Ransom we’re both taken into custody on Feb. 1, 2020.
WFPD detective John Laughlin said citizens came forward with information that helped point investigators in the right direction.
Laughlin said High had been out that evening and was confronted by the suspects in her driveway when she returned home. The pair reportedly demanded property and later shot her before fleeing the scene.
Denson Ransom, Diaz and Morales are being charged with capital murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.
The Wichita County Jail roster lists Denson and Ransom with a recommended bond at $1.5 million but it still needs to be set by a judge.
The roster also lists Diaz and Morales with set bonds at $1.5 million.
The investigation is still ongoing and Borrego said the WFPD always open to any information the public can provide.
If you have any information, Crime Stoppers can be found on their website and you can give them a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or 1-(800)-322-9888.
As a reminder, you can always remain anonymous when making a call.
