Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Lakers beat the Spurs 129-102 to sweep the season series between the teams. LeBron James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter while hitting five 3-pointers in an incredible three-minute span. James added nine assists and seven rebounds, and he made five of his six 3s in that decisive barrage. DeMar DeRozan had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his hometown for the Spurs, who have lost five of seven.
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 40 points and 11 assists, and the short-handed Houston Rockets overcame an early deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110. It was the third straight win for the Rockets, who handed Charlotte its fourth consecutive loss and 12th in 13 games. Harden finished a rebound shy of a triple-double after also scoring 40 points but falling one assist short of a triple-double in Houston's previous game. Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier had 20 points each for the Hornets, and Malik Monk added 19 off the bench.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Josh Nebo scored 18 points and Texas A&M defeated Missouri 68-51. The Aggies (11-10, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) swept the season series 2-0 over the Tigers (10-12, 2-7 SEC) following A&M’s 66-64 victory at Missouri on January 21. Missouri on Tuesday scored 18 first-half points - its season low in a half - in falling behind by seven at the break. Both teams shot poorly from the field (35% the Aggies compared with 31% for the Tigers), but A&M held a 49-30 rebounding advantage. Mitchell Smith led the Tigers with nine points. The Aggies’ Emanuel Miller led all rebounders with 13.
NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored his second goal of the game 2:52 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3. Mathew Barzal and Derick Brassard also scored for the Islanders, who are 2-0-2 in their last four games. Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves to earn his 16th career win against the Stars, his most against any opponent. John Klingberg, Denis Gurianov and Jason Dickinson scored for the Stars, while Ben Bishop made 37 saves.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — TJ Holyfield scored 21 points, Kyler Edwards added 17 and Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 69-61. The game was the midpoint of the 18-game Big 12 schedule for both teams. The Red Raiders and Sooners traded baskets for much of the second half before Tech finished the game with a 13-5 run. Brady Manek led Oklahoma with 19 points and Austin Reaves had 16. Ramsey and Edwards had consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span to give Texas Tech a 42-41 lead with 15 minutes left. There were then eight lead changes over the next six minutes.
HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela are out with injuries for the Houston Rockets against Charlotte. Westbrook will miss the game because of a left thumb sprain he sustained on Sunday against the Pelicans. Capela is out for the third straight game and for the fourth time in five games with a bruised right heel which has bothered him for weeks.
HOUSTON (AP) — James Click was introduced as the new general manager of the Houston Astros, joining a scandal-plagued team that was left scrambling to fill two major roles just before the start of spring training. Click takes over for Jeff Luhnow, who was suspended for a season by Major League Baseball before being fired in the wake of Houston's sign-stealing scandal.