At least 8 rescue workers killed in 2nd Turkish avalanche, 20 others believed buried

ANAKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish mayor reported that at least eight rescue workers were killed in a second avalanche, 20 others are believed buried.
Earlier, an official in Turkey says five people have been killed in an avalanche that hit a highway in the east of the country. Two other people are missing, buried under the snow.
The avalanche occurred late on Tuesday, on a highway in Van province, close to the town of Bahcesaray which is surrounded by mountains.
It buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus.
The region’s governor said the snow-clearing vehicle’s operator and six people inside the minibus survived.
Rescuers were searching for the other two passengers but their efforts were hampered by the weather conditions.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.