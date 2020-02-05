Temperatures might be warm enough to prevent serious travel problems

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There’s good news and bad news in today’s forecast. The bad news is, we’ll see on and off sleet and snow this morning, and perhaps this afternoon, and the streets are already slick, especially west of Wichita Falls, toward Vernon and Seymour. The good news is, temperatures might remain just warm enough to where roads, at least main highways, will remain passable later this morning and into the afternoon. In Wichita Falls it’s been a mixed bag, changing every half hour from sleet to snow and some combination of both. Vernon had landed upwards of inches as of 4am and a little more will fall. It looks like we won’t get the extreme snow totals of 6 to 10 inches, but 3 to 5 inches seem like a pretty safe bet after all is said and done.
Snow will remain in the forecast this afternoon. Temperatures will hover around the 30 degree mark much of the day and that means roads should remain passable once the heavy snow has ended, and road crews can plow the main highways. Tonight temperatures will fall to 20s and teens which means slick spots are likely through sunrise Thursday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
