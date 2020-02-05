Temperatures might be warm enough to prevent serious travel problems

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There’s good news and bad news in today’s forecast. The bad news is, we’ll see on and off sleet and snow this morning, and perhaps this afternoon, and the streets are already slick, especially west of Wichita Falls, toward Vernon and Seymour. The good news is, temperatures might remain just warm enough to where roads, at least main highways, will remain passable later this morning and into the afternoon. In Wichita Falls it’s been a mixed bag, changing every half hour from sleet to snow and some combination of both. Vernon had landed upwards of inches as of 4am and a little more will fall. It looks like we won’t get the extreme snow totals of 6 to 10 inches, but 3 to 5 inches seem like a pretty safe bet after all is said and done.