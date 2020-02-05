THURSDAY CLOSURES: keeping everyone safe and off the ice

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here is a list of all the known Thursday closures and delays scheduled for Texoma:
Chillicothe ISD - 10 a.m. delay. Buses will run two hours late.
Christ Academy - Canceled
Crowell ISD - Canceled
Duncan Public Schools - Canceled
Electra ISD - Canceled
Lawton Public Schools - Canceled
Petrolia CISD - Canceled
Throckmorton Collegiate ISD – Canceled
Wichita Falls ISD - Canceled
Woodson ISD - Canceled
None at this time
Residential Organics Collections - Suspended; these services will resume next week on its normal collection day.
Waste Connections Trash Service - Closed. They will be running routes Saturday and Sunday, they are asking you to leave your containers out so they can pick them up as soon as the road conditions are safe for their trucks.
Hospice of Wichita Falls Wings of Hope Grief Support Group - cancelled
Hospice of Wichita Falls Volunteer Training Class - cancelled
United Regional Outpatient Rehab on 9th St - Will open at 1 p.m.
American Airlines - Flight 3571 that was scheduled to depart Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 has been cancelled. Please contact American Airlines at 800-433-7300 for further guidance regarding cancelled reservations.
If you would like to know about road conditions, you can check on specific highways and roadways on the TXDOT provided service, here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.