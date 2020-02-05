THURSDAY CLOSURES: keeping everyone safe and off the ice

Here's a list of all the Thursday weather-related closures in Texoma. (Source: Kendra Gutierrez via Facebook)
By Katelyn Fox | February 5, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 3:56 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here is a list of all the known Thursday closures and delays scheduled for Texoma:

SCHOOLS:

Chillicothe ISD - 10 a.m. delay. Buses will run two hours late.

Christ Academy - Canceled

Crowell ISD - Canceled

Duncan Public Schools - Canceled

Electra ISD - Canceled

Lawton Public Schools - Canceled

Petrolia CISD - Canceled

Throckmorton Collegiate ISD – Canceled

Wichita Falls ISD - Canceled

Woodson ISD - Canceled

COLLEGES:

None at this time

COURTS, CITY SERVICES AND OTHER GOVERNMENT ENTITIES:

Residential Organics Collections - Suspended; these services will resume next week on its normal collection day.

Waste Connections Trash Service - Closed. They will be running routes Saturday and Sunday, they are asking you to leave your containers out so they can pick them up as soon as the road conditions are safe for their trucks.

BUSINESSES AND DAY CARES

Hospice of Wichita Falls Wings of Hope Grief Support Group - cancelled

Hospice of Wichita Falls Volunteer Training Class - cancelled

United Regional Outpatient Rehab on 9th St - Will open at 1 p.m.

AIRPORTS:

American Airlines - Flight 3571 that was scheduled to depart Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 has been cancelled. Please contact American Airlines at 800-433-7300 for further guidance regarding cancelled reservations.

If you would like to know about road conditions, you can check on specific highways and roadways on the TXDOT provided service, here.

