UTA looks to extend streak vs App State

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountaineers have scored 70.5 points per game against Sun Belt opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 38.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last three games. He's also converted 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.