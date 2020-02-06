Audi recalls 107K US vehicles for new Takata air bag problem

This March 14, 2019 file photo shows the logo of the German car manufacturer Audi at a news conference in Ingolstadt, Germany. Volkswagen is recalling nearly 107,000 older vehicles sold in the U.S. by its Audi luxury brand because Takata driver's air bag inflators could hurl shrapnel in a crash. The vehicles may have one of the 1.4 million air bag inflators that Takata recalled in December 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Matthias Schrader/AP)