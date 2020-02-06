Dispatch and first responders say today was mild

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First responders agree Wednesday’s snow day was milder than they’ve had in the past when it comes to emergency calls.
“It has been uncommonly tame today as far as the wrecks and things like that. We had some, but we haven’t had anything really major yet you know there has been nothing uncommon as far as accidents and things like that go,” said Casey Huckabee.
Even overnight on Tuesday, dispatch says as the sleet was coming down, it was still quiet out.
“Nightshift, we kind of pass each other going in and out and they will tell us if there are any high call volumes or if anything is happening. I think for once drivers in this area are using more caution on the roads or they are just staying inside,” said Huckabee.
Wichita County Commissioner, Jeff Watts, who was helping first responders Wednesday morning, credits early preparation to reducing some of those phones call and says he thankful this snow system isn’t as bad as it was in 2009.
“I think that it was warm enough and thank goodness that it didn’t get too icy out there. Even though we got some sleet and water I just think didn’t get cold enough to cause us any real difficulty,” said Commissioner Jeff Watts.
