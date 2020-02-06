Harlem Globetrotters new 2020 World Tour coming to WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sweet Lou II of the famous Harlem Globetrotters joined Jake in the studio to talk about what exactly is bringing them to Wichita Falls.
Sweet Lou II shared how they’re celebrating 94 years of providing smiles and laughs, sportsmanship and service to millions of people all around the globe, no pun intended.
The Globetrotters will be bringing their all-new 2020 “Pushing the Limits Basketball” World Tour to the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
At this game there will be new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts and a new record-breaking attempt.
You can purchase tickets to the game, here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.