Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Ja Morant scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones added 19 apiece, and the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 121-107. Dillon Brooks had 18 points for the Grizzlies, who won for the 13th time in 16 games to move over .500 for the first time this season. Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks in his third straight 30-point game. Luka Doncic sat out again with a sprained ankle.
UNDATED (AP) — Big 12 champion Oklahoma added a pair of four-star defenders and Baylor signed a two-sport player. Big 12 teams were like most Power Five schools in filling most of their classes during the early signing period about seven weeks ago. But there were still a few spots to fill Wednesday on what used to be the football's biggest recruiting day. The Sooners added the standout prep defenders to 21 players signed in December after their fifth Big 12 title in a row. New Baylor coach Dave Aranda added five signees, including quarterback and top shortstop prospect Blake Shapen.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill has joined TCU's staff as a special assistant for his long-time friend Gary Patterson. Both are Kansas natives, and Kill was the best man in Patterson's wedding. Kill be in charge of the Horned Frogs offense. He had a similar role at Virginia Tech last season, and won't be one of the on-field assistant coaches. TCU also said Wednesday that Bryan Applewhite is the new running backs coach and former co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham has rejoined Patterson's staff to coach inside receivers and tight ends.
UNDATED (AP) — Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks. Those are the headline moves in a complicated trade involving four NBA teams and 12 players. It was approved by the league late Wednesday night. The deal commits Houston to the small-ball lineup it has employed with much recent success. Capela was the only center the Rockets have consistently played this season. Houston could still acquire another big man for depth.
UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference dominated the recruiting landscape even more than usual this year. The SEC has six of the nation’s top eight classes according to composite rankings compiled by 247Sports. SEC teams with top-eight classes include No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Florida. The only non-SEC teams in the top eight were Clemson at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 5. Georgia is atop the 247Sports rankings for the second time in three years.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Rod Marinelli as their new defensive line coach. Marinelli is entering his 25th season as an NFL coach and has previously worked under coach Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay. Marinelli spent the past seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he was most recently the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. He replaces Brentson Buckner on the Raiders staff. The Raiders also hired Austin King as offensive quality control coach.
WACO, Texas (AP) — The 50th Big 12 regular-season win in a row by the No. 2 Baylor women was their largest ever in the conference. NaLyssa Smith had 23 points with 10 rebounds and Queen Egbo also had a double-double as the Lady Bears beat Kansas 97-44. The 20-1 Lady Bears had won by 50 over Kansas in 2006 for the previous largest Big 12 win. Te'aCooper had 15 points and Moon Ursin 11 for Baylor. Egbo finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Aniya Thomas had 19 points with four 3-pointers for Kansas.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Isaac Likekele had 15 points and 11 assists for his first career double-double to help lead Oklahoma State to its first Big 12 victory of the season, 72-57 over TCU. Thomas Dziagwa and Yor Anei each scored 14 points for the Cowboy. R.J. Nembhard had 16 points and six rebounds, while Desmond Bane added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for TCU, which has lost four in a row and six of its last seven.