Woman bites jail employee after being arrested for trespassing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A story which begins with a Wichita Falls woman trespassing at a convenient store, ended with her biting a jail employee.
On Wednesday, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the Zoom-In Food Store on Seymour Highway in reference to a subject refusing to leave.
Employees told the responding officers that Krystal Gillespie was barred from the location but refused to leave still.
Gillespie put her hands behind her back and told officers that they would have to take her to jail. She was placed her under arrest for criminal trespass.
As she was being walked to the police car, Gillespie became aggressive, began thrashing her body and tried to pull away from officers multiple times.
After being transported to jail, Gillespie became aggressive again and fought with jail staff, biting one of them in the process.
Gillespie was charged with assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.
As of Thursday afternoon, she remains in the Wichita County Jail on $7,000 in total bonds for the three charges.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.