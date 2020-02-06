Man shot after he and his father interrupted an argument

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An argument interruption led to one man being shot on Sunday.
Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to 2400 block of 10th Street in reference to a disturbance involving gunshots.
Witnesses at the scene stated that the suspect of the disturbance was a male subject who fired several gunshots and then fled the scene.
The victim, Matthew Stone, was found blocks away after he also fled the scene on foot. Stone was transported to United Regional’s Emergency Room where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder and minor injuries to both legs.
Responding officers discovered through the first investigation that the possible suspect was identified as Jonathan Morris.
According to an affidavit, Stone had gone to a business in the 2400 block of 10th Street to pick up his father and step-mother to give them ride home. While he was there, an argument began in the parking lot between two men the victim did not know.
Stone told police while they were arguing, Stone‘s father said something to one of the people involved in the argument. This started an argument between that person and Stone’s father.
Stone said he heard someone manually load a semi-automatic handgun. Stone then looked up and saw the man pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at him and his father. Stone‘s father took a couple of steps toward the man and the man fired three gunshots into the ground near Stone and his father. Stone turned and ran as he began to feel pain in both legs. Stone ran across the street and began calling for help.
Stone saw his father and Morris still engaged in an argument. Stone allegedly overheard Morris say, “how about your son then?”
Stone told police he saw the man raise the gun and point it at him, still across the street. Stone turned and ran just as the gunshot fired. Stone said he felt it hit on his back left shoulder. Stone said he kept running as he heard another gunshot ring out.
While taking his statement, police showed Stone a photo lineup which consisted of separate photographs of males that included a photograph of Jonathan Morris. Police say Stone identified Morris as the suspect that shot him with 100% certainty.
Jonathan Blake Morris, 29, is accused of committing aggravated assault by intentionally and knowingly causing another to suffer bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Morris was arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail where he remains as of Thursday afternoon on $300,000 in bonds.
