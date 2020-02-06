Thursday brings sunshine and thawing temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While this morning is the coldest morning of the winter so far, today’s weather is a big improvement over yesterday. We will see sunshine today, and temperatures will climb above the freezing mark around noon. Roads are in pretty good shape based on my drive into work this morning. Highways are about 90% ice-free, secondary roads are 70% ice free. The problem this morning is that any icy patches will be difficult to see. The smartest thing you can do this morning is, not get in a hurry.