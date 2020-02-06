Vernon residents share about their day in the snow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Taking the trip west on Highway 287 proved to be a safe and easy task Wednesday afternoon, thanks to TxDOT treating the roads.
Over half-a-foot of snow already gathered on the ground by the early afternoon hours and more kept falling into the evening.
While the roads were clear by then, people in Vernon said things were not so clear on the highway earlier in the day for those who had to head in for work.
Some residents said they witnessed wrecks on the highway Wednesday morning.
For the folks who had the day off, they spent most of their time outdoors with their kids, sledding down hills and having snowball fights.
One Vernon resident said, “…I haven’t seen this amount of snow here in a long time. So, it’s pretty good to have it.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.