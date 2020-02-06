WFISD explains school closing procedures

“A lot of people say, it’s about money - they just want to get money. We get waivers for these days, whenever we have a lot of ice and snow and so our staff still gets paid, money still comes into the district, that’s not an issue, and so it’s mainly just about students safety and parents safety because we don’t want parents out there driving around if they don’t have to be - and we have a lot of high school students who have to drive too from their houses and we have staff that live outside of town that have to get to town and a lot of them live on country roads or farm roads that aren’t maintained either and so it’s safety for everybody,” said Kuhrt