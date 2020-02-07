Chamber celebrates a year of growth and future development

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Over the last year the Wichita Falls chamber of commerce has seen growth both in the chamber and the businesses it assists.
“A couple of new initiatives we started last year are aimed at growing the talent pool," chamber CEO Henry Florsheim said. “Whether that’s a relocation incentive to attract somebody from elsewhere, or an internship program to help businesses better understand how to utilize interns to the best of their ability, or new military-focused programs to help connect military spouses with the business community.”
After locking in Pamlico Air into the former Stanley Tools building and Duplooy Trucking moving into the city as well, the chamber is looking forward to seeing what those businesses accomplish.
As the year moves forward, a new collaboration with downtown Wichita Falls is also in the works.
“The two organizations will be working together on identifying targets what do we most need to bring into downtown,” Florsheim said.
The chamber will hire a new position that works with members of the boards of downtown development and the Chamber of commerce.
"Partnering between the chamber and downtown development we're about to hire for a position whose sole job is to recruit businesses from the outside to move to downtown."
A partnership that executive director Jana Schmader is excited to use to build downtown even more...
“Between the chamber and us we bring a specific set of skills to the table, so being able to join forces with their experience with economic development and incentivizing deals, and our sole focus has been downtown for 20 years so when we can bring all that expertise to the table and project that onto a new employee I think that’ll be great for all of us,” she said.
The chamber gave awards at Thursday’s event, the winners are as follows:
Member of the Year: White Realty Management Company
Chamber Champion: Dusty Sternadel, NSPIRE
Young Professional of the Year: Nick Schreiber, SLA Architects
New Member of the Year: DuPlooy Trucking
Small Business of the Year: B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates
