Excavator stuck in construction site at Lake Wichita boardwalk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An excavator that was working the Lake Wichita boardwalk on Friday has gotten stuck at the construction site and is partially in the water.
Crews are using another two excavators to try to get it out.
The excavators on site were creating pillars to help support the boardwalk.
The Lake Wichita boardwalk was the first project by the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee.
