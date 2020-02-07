Iowa Park man charged for inhaling aerosol keyboard duster

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An Iowa Park man was found unresponsive on Feb. 6 in a car in front of a business on Loop 11 due to inhalation of an aerosol keyboard duster can.
The Wichita Falls Police were responding to a call about a person huffing chemicals outside Atwoods when they found the man.
Officers found Brent Clemandot, 26, slumped over in the driver’s seat of the car unresponsive. They say he still had the can of aerosol in his hand.
After a couple of moments Clemandot woke up. Clemandot has a history of inhaling dangerous chemicals, in late 2019 he inhaled another volatile chemical at a Walmart before running into two parked cars.
He was arrested just after 12:30 p.m. at Atwoods on a charge of possession use inhale/ingest of a volatile chemical.
As of Feb. 7, Clemandot was in the Wichita County Jail on a $500 bond.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.