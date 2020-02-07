Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-MASS-SHOOTING-TEXAS
Walmart shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 21-year-old man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans in the border city of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes. An indictment unsealed Thursday charges Patrick Crusius with 90 counts under federal hate crime and firearms laws. Federal prosecutors announced the charges at a Thursday afternoon news conference in El Paso. The Department of Justice will consult with the defense and victims' families before deciding if they will pursue a death penalty. Ultimately, the decision is up to Attorney General William Barr. Crusius already faces a potential death sentence in a state capital murder case.
AP-US-TEXAS-EXECUTION
Texas executes man who killed 5, including wife, children
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been executed for a shooting in which he killed his wife, two children and two other relatives during a drug-fueled rage nearly 18 years ago. Forty-seven-year-old Abel Ochoa received a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. Prosecutors say Ochoa was high on crack cocaine when he started shooting inside his Dallas home in August 2002. He was condemned for the slayings of his 32-year-old wife, Cecilia, and his 7-year-old daughter, Crystal. Also killed were Ochoa's 9-month-old daughter, his father-in-law and a sister-in-law. Ochoa is the second inmate put to death this year in Texas and the third in the U.S.
HOUSTON-EXPLOSION
Company tied to deadly Houston blast files for bankruptcy
HOUSTON (AP) — A company has filed for bankruptcy in the wake of a massive explosion at one of its warehouses in Houston that killed two workers, injured 20 others and damaged hundreds of buildings. Watson Grinding and Manufacturing said Thursday that it filed for bankruptcy because of what it expects to be “a long-term interruption of business operations” due to the Jan. 24 blast. The company says it laid off about 80 workers this week. An attorney for homeowners and others suing the company says he'll ask the bankruptcy court to release Watson's insurance proceeds so those funds will be available to fund repairs.
TEXAS-IMMIGRATION ARRESTS
ACLU sues ICE over search warrants in Dallas-area raid
HOUSTON (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is suing the U.S. government over a raid near Dallas where immigration officials arrested 280 workers. The lawsuit is in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s refusal to release the search warrants used in the April raid at CVE Technology Group in Allen. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Houston. It alleges that ICE violated the Freedom of Information Act when it denied ACLU’s open records request. ICE didn't immediately respond to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s request for comment on the lawsuit.
CHINA OUTBREAK-US
Officials: Texas, Nebraska arrivals shouldn't be ill
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds of Americans being evacuated from China over a viral outbreak will be quarantined in Texas and Nebraska. Officials said Thursday that 70 Americans will be flown into Omaha and quarantined at a nearby Nebraska National Guard training base. In Texas, Lackland Air Force Base was preparing to quarantine as many as 250 people who could arrive soon as Friday. Officials in both Texas and Nebraska said that all of the evacuees should be healthy when they arrive from Wuhan, China, the center of the new coronavirus outbreak. They will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored closely for any signs of illness.
CHINA OUTBREAK-US EVACUEES
Life under virus quarantine: Boxing, chalk art and waiting
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — At a military base in Riverside, California, the nearly 200 Americans evacuated out of a Chinese city over the viral outbreak have been jogging together, taking classes and eating pizza at a Super Bowl party. The cluster of U.S. consular officials, business people and families with children was the first group placed under a 14-day federal quarantine order over the new virus. They have formed their own community on the March Air Reserve Base in Southern California and have been keeping busy by setting up activities and holding daily “town hall” meetings to discuss their situation.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Storms sweep over Southeast with rain, wind, floods; 4 dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The governor of Virginia has declared a state of emergency as heavy rains and extreme flooding continue to occur in the Southeast. Gov. Ralph Northam says more than 500 people in the southwestern part of the state have been displaced by flooding and needed to be rescued from their homes. At least four people have been killed, with the deaths occurring in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The storm has destroyed homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded numerous communities. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday evening from northern Florida up through North Carolina.
MUNICIPAL COURTHOUSE EVACUATED
'All clear' sounded after suspicious pack prompts evacuation
DALLAS (AP) — An “all clear” has been declared after a suspicious package prompted police to evacuate the building that houses the Dallas municipal courts. Police reported shortly thereafter Thursday afternoon that the package had been inspected and found to be safe. A hazmat team had been dispatched to the scene to examine the parcel, and police closed the downtown intersection around the the Dallas' old city hall that houses the courts. Those streets have since been reopened. The courts in the building handle municipal violations and low-level misdemeanor cases and offenses that only result in a fine.
POLICE-SHOOTING-TEMPLE
Report: Texas cop shot man in 'altercation of some sort'
DALLAS (AP) — A police report say a Texas officer who fatally shot an unarmed man in the head in December opened fire while the pair had “an altercation of some sort." The report filed with the Texas attorney general’s office says Temple officer Carmen DeCruz tried to pull Michael Dean over for speeding on the night of Dec. 2. The 28-year-old did not stop and “a short pursuit ensued." The report does not detail what proceeded the shooting but says the most serious offense Dean would have been charged with was “evading in a vehicle." The Texas Rangers say they are still investigating.
UNIVERSITY SHOOTING-TEXAS
Suspect in sisters' deaths charged in New Year's Eve killing
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting this week of two sisters at a university dormitory in Texas has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man on New Year's Eve. Jacques Dshawn Smith was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, who authorities believe was his ex-girlfriend, and her sister, 19-year-old Deja Matts, on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. Police in Denton said Wednesday that Smith was one of three men charged with capital murder in the Dec. 31 shooting of Steven Daniels.