Lincoln-Reagan Dinner postponed until April

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, hosted by the Wichita County Republican Women, which was originally set for Wednesday, February 5, has been rescheduled to April 30.
The first reschedule, which moved it to Thursday, Feb. 6, came after snowy weather took over Texoma.
The event will take place at the Kemp Center for the Arts starting at 6 p.m. on April 30.
Lieutenant Colonel Allen West will be the guest speaker for the event.
The proceeds of this event will still go to the support of Republican candidates for the 2020 election.
Tickets are $75 per person or you can purchase a table of eight for $500. Sponsorships start at $1000.
Please call 940-781-0448 to make reservations and purchase tickets.
For more information you can visit the Wichita County Republican Women website or Facebook page.
