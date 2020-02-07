Live Well workshop promotes healthy living with chronic conditions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Living with daily pain or chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or anxiety can be a challenge each and every day, but it doesn’t always have to be.
The Live Well: Take Back Your Health Workshop, offered by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, can help you take control of your health and feel better.
the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is located at 1700 3rd St.
People can learn about:
- Relaxation techniques and other strategies to deal with pain, fatigue and frustration
- How healthy eating can improve health conditions
- Appropriate exercises for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance
- How to make informed treatment decisions with your medical professionals
- Ways to communicate with your doctor and family about your health condition
- Ways other people have managed their health conditions
Anyone who is living with a diagnosis of an ongoing chronic medical condition is encouraged to sign up and learn to live well with your diagnosis.
This free workshop is offered during the day as well as after-hours to better serve the community.
Classes will begin on Feb. 12.
Space is limited; so make sure to register as soon as possible by calling 940-761-7698 or emailing Keivin.Swanson@wichitafallstx.gov.
